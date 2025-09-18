New fish and chip shop to launch in Milton Keynes with 1972 prices of 45p on opening day

Mother Hubbard's is offering free fish and chips to the first 1000 customers at its new store in Milton Keynes

A new fish and chip shop is coming to Milton Keynes, and to celebrate its opening, the first 1,000 customers through the doors will get a portion of the iconic British dish for just 45 pence.

Mother Hubbard’s is set to open on Saturday September 20 at Secklow Gate West in Central Milton Keynes and to mark the occasion the company is reverting to 1972 prices for its staple dish.

The first Mother Hubbard’s fish and chips restaurant was opened on Ingleby Road in Bradford in May 1972 by Coronation Street characters Stan and Hilda Ogden, when fish and chips were available for just 45 pence a portion.

Although the cost of fish and chips has soared in recent years, Mother Hubbard’s is aiming to keep the tradition alive.

Among its offerings are classic fish and chips made with Icelandic haddock, a salt and pepper range with wings, fish bites and prawns, and daily lunch deals available between midday and 4pm.

The company said it would be providing free water for those in the queue, describing its opening day offer in Milton Keynes as ‘it is not just a meal, it is a moment.’

The majority of Mother Hubbard’s shops are located in Yorkshire, but the firm is gradually expanding, with branches planned for locations including London, Birmingham, Manchester and Dubai.

