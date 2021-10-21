New food hygiene ratings dished out to two Milton Keynes restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Milton Keynes restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Oramar Kebab, at 144 Queensway, Bletchley, was also given a score of four on September 14.

And Kings Quality Food, at 12 Blackwell End, Potterspury, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.

80% of eateries in Milton Keynes have the top rating of 5