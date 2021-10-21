New food hygiene ratings dished out to two Milton Keynes restaurants

Update shows no eateries across MK have zero ratings with 80% scoring five

By Olga Norford
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:35 am
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:36 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Milton Keynes restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Oramar Kebab, at 144 Queensway, Bletchley, was also given a score of four on September 14.

And Kings Quality Food, at 12 Blackwell End, Potterspury, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.

80% of eateries in Milton Keynes have the top rating of 5

It means that of Milton Keynes's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 371 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Milton Keynes