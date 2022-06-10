New food hygiene ratings given to 13 Milton Keynes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:55 pm

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

> Rated 5: Frosts Garden Centre at Woburn Sands; rated on May 23

> Rated 5: Faith Dimensions Ministries at The World Of Faith Ministries, 63 Stratford Road, Wolverton; rated on May 20

Food hygiene ratings

> Rated 5: Tim Hortons at 25a Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes; rated on May 19

> Rated 5: Ole Tapas Bar at 60 Triangle Building, Wolverton Park Road, Wolverton; rated on May 17

>Rated 4: BagelsNBits/Fratelli's Bar & Restaurant at 35a Aylesbury Street, Bletchley; rated on May 4

> Rated 4: Legend One Ltd at Unit 2a, 344 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on May 4

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

> Rated 5: Braai Shack at 42 Church Street, Wolverton; rated on May 26

> Rated 5: Nut & Squirrel at Nut And Squirrel, 1 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes; rated on May 25

> Rated 5: The Eager Poet Public House at 2 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes; rated on May 18

> Rated 5: Wolverton Town Bowls Club at Cambridge Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on May 16

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

> Rated 5: Neath Hill Fish & Chips at 17 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes; rated on May 18

> Rated 4: Mister Law at 13 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes; rated on May 13

> Rated 4: Favorite Chicken & Ribs at 7-8 St Leger Court, Great Linford, Milton Keynes; rated on May 3.

