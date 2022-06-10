New food hygiene ratings given to 13 Milton Keynes establishments

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

> Rated 5: Frosts Garden Centre at Woburn Sands; rated on May 23

> Rated 5: Faith Dimensions Ministries at The World Of Faith Ministries, 63 Stratford Road, Wolverton; rated on May 20

Food hygiene ratings

> Rated 5: Tim Hortons at 25a Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes; rated on May 19

> Rated 5: Ole Tapas Bar at 60 Triangle Building, Wolverton Park Road, Wolverton; rated on May 17

>Rated 4: BagelsNBits/Fratelli's Bar & Restaurant at 35a Aylesbury Street, Bletchley; rated on May 4

> Rated 4: Legend One Ltd at Unit 2a, 344 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on May 4

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

> Rated 5: Braai Shack at 42 Church Street, Wolverton; rated on May 26

> Rated 5: Nut & Squirrel at Nut And Squirrel, 1 Barnsdale Drive, Westcroft, Milton Keynes; rated on May 25

> Rated 5: The Eager Poet Public House at 2 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes; rated on May 18

> Rated 5: Wolverton Town Bowls Club at Cambridge Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on May 16

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

> Rated 5: Neath Hill Fish & Chips at 17 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes; rated on May 18

> Rated 4: Mister Law at 13 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes; rated on May 13