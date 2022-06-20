New food hygiene ratings given to eight Milton Keynes restaurants and takeaways

They include:

> Dinajpur Indian Restaurant, at 41 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, which was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.

> Veggie World, at 150-152 Queensway, Bletchley, was also given a score of four on May 12.

Food hygiene ratings

> Bollywood Junction, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 And 3, Duckworth Court, Oldbrook, was given a new three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 9.

> The Plough at Simpson, a pub, bar or nightclub at Simpson Road, Simpson, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 13.

> And Farthing Brothers Coffee House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kiosk, 119 High Street, Newport Pagnell, was also given a score of four on May 13.

New food hygiene ratings have also been awarded to three Milton Keynes’ takeaways:

> Chicken & Pizza Palace, at 112 Serpentine Court, Bletchley, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.

> Krispy Foods, at 9 Melrose Avenue, Bletchley, was given a score of three on May 11.

> And Wild Potato, a takeaway at 134 Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, was given a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 10,

It means that of Milton Keynes’ 483 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 375 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.