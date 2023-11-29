New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Milton Keynes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lilly Cafe Ltd, at Dorset Way Off, Brahaman Way, Whitehouse, Milton Keynes was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.

And Ora Cafe, at Unit 312 Milton Keynes Business Centre, Hayley Court, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes was given a score of three on October 23.