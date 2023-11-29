News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

New food hygiene ratings given to two Milton Keynes cafes

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Milton Keynes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:27 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lilly Cafe Ltd, at Dorset Way Off, Brahaman Way, Whitehouse, Milton Keynes was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.

And Ora Cafe, at Unit 312 Milton Keynes Business Centre, Hayley Court, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes was given a score of three on October 23.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 479 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 350 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Related topics:Milton KeynesFood Standards Agency