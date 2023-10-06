Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Horseshoe, a pub, bar or nightclub at 26 High Street, Lavendon, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 30.

And Locanda Gabriella, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Stanley Court, Olney, was also given a score of four on August 30.

