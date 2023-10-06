News you can trust since 1981
New food hygiene ratings given to two Milton Keynes establishments

They include pub in Lavendon and restaurant in Olney
By Sonja Tutty,
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Horseshoe, a pub, bar or nightclub at 26 High Street, Lavendon, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 30.

And Locanda Gabriella, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Stanley Court, Olney, was also given a score of four on August 30.

New hygiene ratings have been given to two establishments in Milton Keynes areaNew hygiene ratings have been given to two establishments in Milton Keynes area
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online as follows|:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.

