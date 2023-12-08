Both were graded by officials last month.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Milton Keynes’s pubs, they can be seen on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

Fox & Hounds, at 87 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on 1 November.

And The Cock Inn, at 16 High Street, North Crawley, Milton Keynes was also given a score of three on 1 November.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 127 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 90 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary