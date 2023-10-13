News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

New food hygiene ratings handed to three Milton Keynes restaurants and two takeaways

Included is Bletchley takeaway with a 2 rating which means it requires improvement
By Will Grimond
Published 13th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

> Strudwicks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.

> Spice Kitchen and MK Tawa House, a takeaway at 3 Wellington Place, Bletchley, was given a score of two on September 7.

The Food Standards Agency has handed new ratings to five eateries in Milton KeynesThe Food Standards Agency has handed new ratings to five eateries in Milton Keynes
The Food Standards Agency has handed new ratings to five eateries in Milton Keynes
Most Popular

> Royal Thai Restaurant, at 32 High Street, Stony Stratford, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.

> XpressoNet, at Unit 13 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, was also given a score of four on September 5.

> And Lebanese Grill House, a takeaway at Food Court, Midsummer Place, CMK, was given a new three-out-of-five score after assessment on September 6.

The report shows that of Milton Keynes’s 471 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 346 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Of Milton Keynes’ 244 takeaways with ratings, 160 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:

> 5 – hygiene standards are very good

> 4 – hygiene standards are good

> 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

> 2 – some improvement is necessary

> 1 – major improvement is necessary

> 0 – urgent improvement is required.

Related topics:Milton KeynesFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us