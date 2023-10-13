New food hygiene ratings handed to three Milton Keynes restaurants and two takeaways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

> Strudwicks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.

> Spice Kitchen and MK Tawa House, a takeaway at 3 Wellington Place, Bletchley, was given a score of two on September 7.

> Royal Thai Restaurant, at 32 High Street, Stony Stratford, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.

> XpressoNet, at Unit 13 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, was also given a score of four on September 5.

> And Lebanese Grill House, a takeaway at Food Court, Midsummer Place, CMK, was given a new three-out-of-five score after assessment on September 6.

The report shows that of Milton Keynes’s 471 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 346 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Of Milton Keynes’ 244 takeaways with ratings, 160 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:

> 5 – hygiene standards are very good

> 4 – hygiene standards are good

> 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

> 2 – some improvement is necessary

> 1 – major improvement is necessary