New grilled restaurant seeks licence for late-night opening in central Milton Keynes

A new grilled chicken outlet opening in the heart of Milton Keynes has applied for a licence to serve food into the early hours.

Cluck’d is coming to Lloyds Court at Silbury Boulevard promising to ‘shake up the chicken game’ in Milton Keynes with ‘grilled chicken your way’.

NW Cluck’d Ltd has submitted an application to Milton Keynes Council for a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

The application concerns Cluck’d, located at 14b Lloyds Court, Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes (MK9 3EH).

The business is seeking permission to offer Late Night Refreshment, which covers the sale of hot food and drink after 11pm.

If approved, the licence would allow the premises to open until midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The application will now be considered by the council’s licensing team.

Local residents, businesses, or organisations have the right to comment or object. Representations must be made in writing and submitted to the council’s Licensing Authority at the Civic Offices, 1 Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ, or by email to MK Council licensing. The deadline for comments is 17 October 2025.

Members of the public can also inspect the full application by visiting the council’s offices during normal working hours.

As with all applications under the Licensing Act, the council will weigh up the needs of the business alongside potential impacts on the community, such as noise, litter, and public safety.

The notice further highlights that it is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in relation to a licensing application. Anyone found guilty could face an unlimited fine.

The application was formally dated 18 September 2025, and no decision has yet been made.

You can view this and more planning applications on the Public Notice Portal.