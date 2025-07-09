New Indian chai tea and street food cafe opens in Central Milton Keynes

The UK’s leading Indian street food café brand has opened up in premises at the city centre.

Chaiiwala is known for its world-class Karak chai, which is a daily ritual for consumers across South East Asia.

.Each day, it brews its tea with a secret blend of seven spices and serves it traditionally hot or cold as a frappe or over ice.

The brand is also known for its high-quality street food bursting with traditional flavours. And the Milton Keynes store will bring fresh, accessible and high-protein dishes that offer a delicious e alternative at various mealtimes – from masala omelettes for breakfast in the morning to butter chicken rice bowls or Bombay twister naan wraps for lunch or dinner.

All meals are made with premium and traditional ingredients and based on closely-guarded recipes inspired by Indian home cooking.

The cafe, situated in Silbury Boulevard at centre:mk, is Chaiiwala’s 105th venue in the UK. As consumer demand for high-quality and accessible Indian food grows, the company is executing an ambitious expansion strategy to scale up to 500 global locations over the next 10 years. This includes significantly expanding its footprint in the UK through the strategic opening of cafes in shopping centre, drive-thrus and premium high-street locations with its existing multi-site franchisees.

The Group will also explore expansion in Canada, and entry into new international markets, including the US, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Group sales are split evenly between food and drink, with more than 100 Million cups of chaii sold over Chaiiwalas lifetime.

Sohail Ali, co-founder of Chaiiwala, said: “We’re extremely excited to open our latest store in Milton Keynes. As a leading retail destination with strong footfall, our opening in thecentre:MK will provide an opportunity for us to showcase the value of Chaiiwala’s unique and flavourful all-day street food menu as well as the unique flavour of chai to more consumers.

"This will help us introduce more consumers to the brand and support our strategic objective of transforming Chaiiwala into a household name. We look forward to seeing customers in store for a cup of chai or a bite to eat very soon!”