New Sri Lankan restaurant Ceylon Cafe opens in Lloyds Court, Milton Keynes

Lloyds Court, a popular spot known for its trendy restaurants, has welcomed a new addition to its family - Ceylon Cafe.

Opened on June 1st, the restaurant promises to tantalise taste buds with authentic Sri Lankan cuisine alongside a variety of other delicious dishes.

A Touch of Sri Lanka in Milton Keynes

Ceylon Cafe isn't just a restaurant; it's a journey to Sri Lanka through flavours. The name itself is a nod to Sri Lanka's rich history, referencing the country's former name, Ceylon. Stepping into Ceylon Cafe is like stepping into a world of vibrant spices and aromatic curries.

The look of Ceylon Cafe at Lloyds Court, Milton Keynes

A Culinary Adventure Awaits

The menu boasts a delicious selection of Sri Lankan specialties like Kottu Rotti, a stir-fried delight made with roti bread, vegetables, and meat or egg. For vegetarians, there's a wide array of veg snacks like Masala Vadai and Vegetable Samosa. But Ceylon Cafe caters to all palates, offering not just Sri Lankan fare but also Indian cuisine and familiar favourites.

More Than Just Food

Whether you're starting your day with a traditional Sri Lankan breakfast of Kiri Bath (milk rice) and Poll Rotti (coconut roti) or indulging in a generous portion of Chicken Biryani or Mutton Curry for lunch or dinner, Ceylon Cafe promises a satisfying experience. They also have a dedicated kid's menu and a beverage selection featuring Ceylon Tea, Masala Tea, and fresh juices.

A Feast for the Senses

The visual appeal of Ceylon Cafe matches its culinary offerings. Beautiful lighting and comfortable seating areas create a warm and inviting ambiance, perfect for a relaxed dining experience.

A New Destination in Lloyds Court

Ceylon Cafe is poised to become a new hotspot in Lloyds Court. With its focus on fresh ingredients, family recipes, and a love for food, the restaurant promises to be a delightful addition to Milton Keynes' culinary scene. All dishes are crafted from family recipes and are pure Halal, emphasizing both authenticity and inclusivity.

Open Daily for Dine-In and Takeout

Ceylon Cafe is open daily from 8am to 10pm, offering dine-in and takeout options. So, whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, Ceylon Cafe is sure to satisfy your cravings.