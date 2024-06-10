New Sri Lankan restaurant Ceylon Cafe opens in Lloyds Court, Milton Keynes
Opened on June 1st, the restaurant promises to tantalise taste buds with authentic Sri Lankan cuisine alongside a variety of other delicious dishes.
A Touch of Sri Lanka in Milton Keynes
Ceylon Cafe isn't just a restaurant; it's a journey to Sri Lanka through flavours. The name itself is a nod to Sri Lanka's rich history, referencing the country's former name, Ceylon. Stepping into Ceylon Cafe is like stepping into a world of vibrant spices and aromatic curries.
A Culinary Adventure Awaits
The menu boasts a delicious selection of Sri Lankan specialties like Kottu Rotti, a stir-fried delight made with roti bread, vegetables, and meat or egg. For vegetarians, there's a wide array of veg snacks like Masala Vadai and Vegetable Samosa. But Ceylon Cafe caters to all palates, offering not just Sri Lankan fare but also Indian cuisine and familiar favourites.
More Than Just Food
Whether you're starting your day with a traditional Sri Lankan breakfast of Kiri Bath (milk rice) and Poll Rotti (coconut roti) or indulging in a generous portion of Chicken Biryani or Mutton Curry for lunch or dinner, Ceylon Cafe promises a satisfying experience. They also have a dedicated kid's menu and a beverage selection featuring Ceylon Tea, Masala Tea, and fresh juices.
A Feast for the Senses
The visual appeal of Ceylon Cafe matches its culinary offerings. Beautiful lighting and comfortable seating areas create a warm and inviting ambiance, perfect for a relaxed dining experience.
A New Destination in Lloyds Court
Ceylon Cafe is poised to become a new hotspot in Lloyds Court. With its focus on fresh ingredients, family recipes, and a love for food, the restaurant promises to be a delightful addition to Milton Keynes' culinary scene. All dishes are crafted from family recipes and are pure Halal, emphasizing both authenticity and inclusivity.
Open Daily for Dine-In and Takeout
Ceylon Cafe is open daily from 8am to 10pm, offering dine-in and takeout options. So, whether you're looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, Ceylon Cafe is sure to satisfy your cravings.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit Ceylon Cafe at 11 North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes MK9 3EL or call them at 01908 151244 or 07301370777. Join the celebration of Sri Lankan cuisine at Ceylon Cafe, where every meal is a journey to the heart of Sri Lanka.