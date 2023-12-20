“We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Bletchley”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Starbucks drive-thru is set to open on 105 - 107 Watling Street, Bletchley, the car park next to Matalan.

Construction has already begun as full planning permission was granted last year by the Council and details are available to view here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plans highlight there will be parking spaces fitted with electric vehicle charging stations, disabled parking spaces, and bicycle parking for those wishing to cycle to the store. Pedestrian access will also be kept clearly marked to guarantee the health and safety of those entering the store.

Starbucks stock image. Photo: lenscap50 - stock.adobe.com

A Starbucks spokesperson said: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Bletchley.”

However, the spokesperson was unable to confirm an exact opening date but has said they will be in touch once they have more information.

Starbucks has three years from the granting of the planning permission to complete the works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is also unknown at this time whether this new store will operate on a 24/7 basis like the Starbucks in The Place Retail Park by the train station.

The addition of this store also means Milton Keynes will have 8 Starbucks coffee shops available across the city, ranging from various walk-in stores around the city centre and train station, to Kingston and the Welcome Break in Newport Pagnell.