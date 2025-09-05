Newport Pagnell burger restaurant seeks late-night licence

A Newport Pagnell burger restaurant has applied for permission to extend its opening hours into the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ar-Razzaq Foods Ltd, which operates Gourmet Burger at 1 Tickford Arcade on St John Street, has submitted an application to Milton Keynes City Council for a new premises licence.

The company is seeking permission to serve late-night refreshments until 1am from Sunday to Thursday, and until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Under the plans, the restaurant would be open from 8am daily, closing at 1am on weekdays and 2am at weekends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the move would see Gourmet Burger become one of the later-opening food outlets in Newport Pagnell, providing an additional choice for residents, late-shift workers and night-time visitors to the town.

Gourmet Burger is at 1 Tickford Arcade on St John Street. Photo: Google Maps Street View

The application has been made under the Licensing Act 2003, which regulates the sale of alcohol, late-night refreshment and certain forms of entertainment. While Gourmet Burger’s request relates solely to late-night refreshment, the council is inviting residents and responsible authorities to make representations either in support of or against the proposal.

Any comments must be submitted before 23 September 2025. Full details of the application can be viewed on the council’s licensing register at the Civic Offices or online at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/licensing.

Representations can be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Regulatory Services, Milton Keynes City Council, Civic, 1 Saxon Gate East, Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ, or by email at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council will then consider the application against the licensing objectives, which include preventing crime and disorder, public nuisance, public safety and protecting children from harm.

You can view planning applications on the Public Notice Portal.