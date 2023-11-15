Newport Pagnell vegan ice cream producer wins at Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards

The Willen Ice Cream Company’s vegan Seville Orange Rum and Chocolate ice cream wins Especially Vegan sub-category in Best Artisan Food Produce at this year’s Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards (MKFLA).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Made in collaboration with local fruit gin producer, The Fruity Farmer, this artisan ice cream flavour was taste tested by some of Milton Keynes’ top foodies.

The judges, including head judge Phil Fanning from Paris House, praised the family business, commenting: “Rich flavour and excellent texture. No compromise on quality with being a vegan product, using good quality chocolate and locally sourced rum to create a refined end-product. Especially Vegan sub-category winner.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owner Richard Gordon said: “The MKFLA is one of the most prestigious local events in our sector and I am incredibly proud to have been recognised in this category for our vegan flavour. For us to be acknowledged by local food experts for the third year just makes it all that bit sweeter.

The Willen Ice Cream and Fruity Farmer Seville Orange Rum and Chocolate Ice Cream

“This flavour was made in collaboration with another local and independent food producer. By winning this sub-category, it just goes to show what working together can do for not only creating amazing food and flavours, but also how we should be working for a sustainable future.