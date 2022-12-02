Nostalgic new coffee shop opens in iconic Milton Keynes building The Point and it sells homemade cakes

A new coffee shop has opened in iconic Milton Keynes building The Point selling homemade cakes along with a huge slice of nostalgia thanks to its reuse of the old bingo cubicles.

Local charity Willen Hospice has opened the new coffee shop after success at another venue.

Shoppers are invited to visit the hospice’s clearance outlet in The Point and then stop for a break to enjoy hot drinks and homemade cakes.

The Point MK

Associate director of commercial, Mark Rawlins, said it was always the plan to open a coffee shop in the famous building.

“When we opened our store downstairs at The Point back in the summer, it was always our intention to open a coffee shop on the premises later in the year,” Mark said.

“I’m delighted that we are now up and running. We have used some of the original bingo table-and-chair cubicles to retain a sense of nostalgia for anyone who remembers coming to the venue when it was still a bingo hall.”

The coffee shop is located downstairs in the main store. A wide selection of homemade cakes is available, along with a variety of hot and cold drinks and snacks. The cakes, cookies and scones are freshly baked each day by the Hospice kitchen.

Homemade cakes will be on sale

Each Saturday leading up to Christmas, the charity has a special offer of hot drink and cake for just £4, as a festive winter warmer.

Mark added: “The current economic situation means that many local people are looking for more affordable gifts, clothing and household items, and visiting the Point gives them an opportunity to stock up on essentials at a fraction of high street prices. The coffee shop provides an area where they can relax with family or friends, and take a break while shopping.”

This is the second coffee shop that Willen Hospice has opened in the past three years. The first, in Woburn Sands, has proved to be a popular destination for local supporters and a vital way for Willen Hospice to use its in-house bakery facilities to help the shops raise funds.

