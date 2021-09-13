Oldest surviving Indian restaurant in Milton Keynes announces 50th birthday celebrations

A Milton Keynes restaurant reaches 50 next week (Tuesday 23 September), it has planned a three-day celebration.

The Golden Curry Restaurant in Bletchley is just four years younger than Milton Keynes itself, and will now celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

From Tuesday to Thursday next week visitors can enjoy hot food and additional entertainment including: a belly dancer and a pianist, plus a daily “then and now” quiz.

A look at the restaurant 50 years ago

These specially planned celebrations take place in the evenings within the restaurant at Duncombe Street.

It was one of the first Indian restaurants in town way back in 1971, a restaurant spokesperson said, three people could eat for one pound in those days, and still get some spare change back.

An event spokesperson added: "Fifty is an excellent age if you are a bottle of wine and the same is true of restaurants. Two thirds of all restaurants fail within five years. To thrive for fifty years means that you’ve been tested, time and again, and never found wanting.

"Over the last half a century, hundreds of thousands of locals and folk from far and wide have enjoyed the warmth of the Golden Curry welcome, the tasty, keenly-priced food and the restaurant’s relaxed ambience."

A look at the modern design of the restaurant interior