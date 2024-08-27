Oreo warning: Peanut allergy alert is issued for cookies by Food Standards Agency
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The biscuits are manufactured by Whatever Brands in Indonesia but are stocked in many UK shops. The affected batches are:
- Oreo Strawberry Cream, 119.6g, best before March 15, 2025
- Oreo Blueberry Ice Cream, 119.6g, best before November 1, 2024
- Oreo Cream Chocolate Cookie, 119.6g, best before September 15, 2024
- Oreo Vanilla Cookie, 119.6g, best before September 6, 2024
A statement from Whatever Brands said: “In the UK we are recalling a limited number of Oreo dark and white chocolate, strawberry cream, blueberry ice cream flavour, cream chocolate flavour and vanilla cookie from Indonesia as they are not labelled correctly. The products are being recalled because they may contain traces of peanut, which are not mentioned on the label.”
The Food Standards Agency has issued an allergy alert, adding: “This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts. This only affects products sold in the UK with a Whatever Brands label.
“Whatever Brands is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.”
Anyone who has bought any of the above products and has an allergy to peanuts, should not eat them but should call Whatever Brands’ careline team on 020 7117 2970 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.