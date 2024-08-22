Parrilla: New Argentinian steakhouse set to sizzle at The Hub this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experience the Taste of Argentina in a Luxury London-Style Setting. This autumn, The Hub will welcome an exciting new dining destination—Parrilla, an upscale Argentinian steakhouse that promises to bring the luxury and sophistication of London's finest restaurants to the heart of Milton Keynes.

Backed by a team of experienced and dynamic investors, Parrilla is set to redefine the local culinary scene with its authentic flavours, elegant ambiance, and impeccable service.

The esteemed group of investors behind Parrilla includes Mo Abdul, Partner in Blossom Room, Maaya, Calcutta and Pasha, Gezahegn Eshetu, Partner at Blossom Room; Ranjeet Goraya, Franchisee of Kaspers Desserts & German Doner Kebab (GDK); Karan Rai, Owner of Simkey Mortgages & Finance; and Ali Rahman, Partner at both Blossom Room and Calcutta Brasserie. The management team is led by Abiel Russom, Manager at Blossom Room, whose vision and leadership are poised to make Parrilla a standout destination at The Hub.

An Exquisite Dining Experience

Parrilla will offer a truly upscale dining experience, with a design and decor that echo the opulence of London’s most exclusive establishments. From the moment guests step inside, they will be greeted by plush interiors, bespoke furnishings, and ambient lighting that create an inviting yet sophisticated atmosphere.

The centrepiece of the restaurant will be its stunning cocktail bar, a perfect spot for guests to unwind with expertly crafted drinks. Whether you're enjoying a pre-dinner cocktail or an evening out with friends, the bar will offer a curated selection of premium spirits and signature cocktails.

For those seeking a more intimate dining experience, Parrilla will feature beautiful private dining areas, offering a sense of exclusivity and personalised service. These secluded spaces will be ideal for hosting special occasions, corporate events, or simply enjoying a quiet evening with loved ones.

Terrace Dining Under the Stars

One of the highlights of Parrilla will be its stunning outdoor terrace. Designed for year-round enjoyment, the terrace will offer a cozy setting for dining under the stars. Guests can savour the rich, smoky flavours of Argentinian steak while enjoying the crisp autumn air and the glow of ambient lighting. With comfortable seating and a relaxed atmosphere, the terrace is set to become a go-to spot for alfresco dining at The Hub.

A Vision of Excellence

The leadership and investor team behind Parrilla brings a wealth of experience in hospitality and business, ensuring that every detail of the dining experience is executed to perfection. Gezahegn Eshetu, Ranjeet Goraya, Karan Rai, Abiel Russom, and Ali Rahman have pooled their expertise to create a restaurant that promises to exceed expectations and set new standards for dining in the area.

"We're excited to bring Parrilla to life at The Hub," says Abiel Russom, the restaurant's manager. "Our vision is to create a place where guests can indulge in the finest cuisine, surrounded by luxury and comfort. From the exceptional quality of our steaks to the thoughtful design of our spaces, every element has been crafted to offer a truly unforgettable experience."

Join Us This Autumn

Parrilla at The Hub is set to open its doors this autumn, and the community is eagerly anticipating its arrival. Stay tuned for more details on the official opening date and be among the first to experience this exciting new addition to The Hub.