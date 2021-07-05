Photos show fans in Milton Keynes celebrating England's 4-0 win over Ukraine
Take a look at Milton Keynes locals enjoying England's dominant win over Ukraine.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:06 am
England pummeled Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday night (July 3) in their Euro 2020 quarter-final.
Thankfully, we sent our photographer out to capture the party atmosphere in Milton Keynes as England coasted to a second straight major tournament semi-final.
Hundreds of England fans congregated to watch Gareth Southgate's men on a massive projector at MK11.
Check out photographer Jane Russell's gallery showing the boisterous atmosphere in Milton Keynes as England took another massive step towards a first tournament win since 1966.
