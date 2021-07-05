Photos show fans in Milton Keynes celebrating England's 4-0 win over Ukraine

England pummeled Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday night (July 3) in their Euro 2020 quarter-final.

Thankfully, we sent our photographer out to capture the party atmosphere in Milton Keynes as England coasted to a second straight major tournament semi-final.

Hundreds of England fans congregated to watch Gareth Southgate's men on a massive projector at MK11.

Check out photographer Jane Russell's gallery showing the boisterous atmosphere in Milton Keynes as England took another massive step towards a first tournament win since 1966.

1. All smiles Raheem Sterling and co. gave England fans plenty of reasons to smile

2. Near miss A rare near miss for England on the night.

3. Pose It was such a comfortable win for England there was plenty of time to stop and pose.

4. Disbelief Yes. England did really win a major tournament quarter-final 'that' easily.