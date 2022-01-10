Pictures: Crowds dodge showers to support popular Vegan Market held in Milton Keynes town

What better way to mark Veganuary than a vegan market which was held at Queensway in Bletchley on Saturday.

The event, organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, and the Vegan Market Co, attracted huge crowds despite the miserable wet weather.

The market offered a wide range of stalls displaying vegan street food including artisan bakers and craft brewers with a huge variety of refreshments and snacks to tempt the tastebuds. There was also live music along with stalls representing ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, small-batch soapers, local artists, zero-waste champions and environmental charities.

The popular event is climate positive, which means the Vegan Market Co offsets the associated emissions and plants a tree for every stall holder that takes part.

A spokesman for the company said: "We’re very proud to be tackling the climate crisis by offsetting the carbon footprint from all of our events and supporting vital conservation projects around the world."

Veganuary is an annual challenge run by a UK nonprofit organisation that promotes and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of January. Since the event began in 2014, participation has more than doubled each year with 400,000 people signing up to the 2020 campaign and many restaurants getting on board with Veganuary.

The Vegan Market Co ran its first event back in 2016 and the company has since grown to cover more than 40 locations across the UK with the aim to showcase the country's best ethical and sustainable producers and make veganism accessible and inclusive.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the images from the event.

1. The Vegan Market at Bletchley's Queensway drew a good turnout on Saturday (8/1): Photos by Jane Russell Photo Sales

2. The Vegan Market at Bletchley's Queensway drew a good turnout on Saturday (8/1): Photos by Jane Russell Photo Sales

3. The Vegan Market at Bletchley's Queensway drew a good turnout on Saturday (8/1): Photos by Jane Russell Photo Sales

4. The Vegan Market at Bletchley's Queensway drew a good turnout on Saturday (8/1): Photos by Jane Russell Photo Sales