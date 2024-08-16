Pictures: Enjoy a summer treat courtesy of Milton Keynes’ best-kept leisure secret

Electra, canal cruises with a difference, is an all-electric 12-seater trip boat run by volunteers in Milton Keynes. If offers a relaxing cruise on the Grand Union canal along with a whole new view of the city. There's also the option of a food cruise or combining a cruise with a walk or a visit to a waterside pub. Electra makes a perfect day out with family, friends or colleagues with new offers introduced for the summer.

Included is the Sunday Brunch Chill-Out Cruise which runs from 10am to 12.30pm. Tickets include a choice of coffee, tea or a soft drink on board, plus your choice of one of four light brunch items fresh from The Game Changer Kitchen in Giffard Park.

The 75-minute Kids’ Cruises, also now run on some Saturday mornings in term-time, is a great introduction to canals and boats for over-5s with parents or grandparents. These cruises depart at 10.30am from the Three Post Bench, canalside in Bolbeck Park.

Summer evenings are also a perfect excuse for a cruise to a pub with a midweek one-way cruise from Great Linford Manor Park to the Warbler on the Wharf. The cruise leaves at 6pm and takes 80 minutes, arriving in time for drinks or dinner at the pub or in the city centre.

Fish & Chip Lunch Cruises are also back on the menu from Friday, August 23, right through to the winter.

An electric charging point in Fenny Stratford has been installed with 45-minute short Kids’ Cruises from Fenny Stratford, and leisurely 2.5 hour Cream Tea Cruises from Fenny Stratford over two weekends, August 31 to September 1 and October 19 to October 20.

Family Short Walk & Glides run on Tuesday mornings are available until the end of August, on two different routes. Each takes about 90 minutes on a circular route with a gentle 45-minute walk first with a walk leader, and then a boat ride back.

Electra, MK’s all-electric community boat, won the Silver Award in the New Tourism Business category of the 2023-2024 Beautiful South Tourism Awards.

A spokesperson said: “Enjoy Milton Keynes’ best-kept leisure secret. Our peaceful cruises on the Grand Union Canal run from mid-April to mid-December.

“A range of food cruises are on the menu, along with half-day ploughman’s lunch cruises. Relaxing return and one-way cruises Café Bar Cruises are also available, along with short family cruises and Walk & Glide Cruises.

“You’ll see parts of Milton Keynes you have never seen before through Electra’s picture windows. You’ll be eye to eye with swans, herons and even the odd kingfisher or stand in the bow and enjoy the breeze on a warm summer’s day, or watch as leaves start to colour in autumn.

“Make sure you have your camera in hand as we glide through parkland, past waterside art, alongside local wildlife and all sorts of canal users.”

