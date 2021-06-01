Pictures show the best home bars in Milton Keynes 2021
A look at some of the best home bars sent in by MK Citizen readers.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:30 pm
Last month, we asked our readers to send in their home bars, built to enhance life during lockdown.
We wanted to see the best bars Milton Keynes residents had created during lockdown.
This was inspired by Liberty Games, the retailer is once again offering a year's supply of beer to the winner of the UK's Best Home Bar competition.
Take a look at the entries sent in from Milton Keynes in our gallery below:
