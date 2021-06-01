The entrance to one of Milton Keynes' best home bars

Pictures show the best home bars in Milton Keynes 2021

A look at some of the best home bars sent in by MK Citizen readers.

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:30 pm

Last month, we asked our readers to send in their home bars, built to enhance life during lockdown.

This was inspired by Liberty Games, the retailer is once again offering a year's supply of beer to the winner of the UK's Best Home Bar competition.

Take a look at the entries sent in from Milton Keynes in our gallery below:

1. Pete and Hazel's: Honolulu Hideaway

The Honolulu Hideaway was created by Pete and Hazel Turley in nearby Potterspury

2. The Honolulu Hideaway

The seating at Peter and Hazel's Hawaiian-themed home bar.

3. The Honolulu Hideaway three

The tropical animals that greet you at this excellent home bar.

4. Debbie Pearson-Elliott's home bar

This is Debbie's sports-themed home bar in Heelands.

