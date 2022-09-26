Pictures: Specialist food and craft market hosted by Milton Keynes town gets tastebuds flowing

If you were looking for inspiration for some culinary delights or crafts Bletchley Food and Craft Market was the place to be at the weekend.

The popular event, held at Stanier Square Queensway, on Saturday, featured more than 40 stalls from local artisan makers and crafters alongside delicious bakery and snacks.

Organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, the specialist market attracted a steady stream of visitors who enjoyed some tasty treats and vast range of crafty wares on offer.

The council, which first hosted the event in March this year, is delighted with the success of the market which has grown from strength to strength.

Councillor Ethaniel Kelly-Wilson, chair of the town council, said: "We were delighted to bring the market back with more and more vendors taking part than before. It has been invigorating for Bletchley town centre, with many of the shops also benefiting from the additional footfall.”

The town council is committed to bringing more public events to the area and has been developing a list of local activities for the community to enjoy and take part in. It is part of a larger initiative to promote and support Bletchley town centre.

Looking ahead the council has plans for a special Christmas Bletchley Food and Craft Market to take place on December 3 as part of a ‘Christmas on Queensway’ attraction.

Photographs by Jane Russell

