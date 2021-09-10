Pizza takeaway store opened in pandemic now thriving in Milton Keynes

Fat Pizza has now been open in Milton Keynes for nearly a year the takeaway store, serves up freshly made bases.

Milton Keynes is one of 26 sites Fat Pizza has in the UK, the latest stores recently opened in Battersea and Basildon.

This takeaway-only pizza place, boosts a unique recipe for making pizzas from scratch which is used at each store.

Fat Pizza in Milton Keynes

Co-founder Ripu Chhinar told the MK Citizen that each pizza is 100% fresh, pizzas aren't stored in fridges and certainly aren't frozen.

Sunny Chhinar, founded the business back in 2011, Ripu advises his background in franchising meant he learnt what worked and didn't work when running an expansive enterprise.

The company began in Essex, but is now expanding across the country, with plans to build on the 26 stores already open.

As well as offering the traditional classics, it loads up giant pizzas for ambitious eaters like: the beast, the fat Mexican and the fat BBQ.

Another look at the Milton Keynes store

It also delivers gourmet burgers and a selection of desserts, Ripu advises the store's milkshakes are gorgeous too.

Fat Pizza has the following mission statement on its website: "We do things differently at The Fat Pizza.

"After literally decades within the industry we thought that there would surely be a better way of delivering pizza. It seems that every pizza chain has different deals at different times all to "trick" customers in to thinking they get value for money when they do not.

"We do not have deals, just Great Prices for Great Fresh Pizza!

"We decided that we would focus on making less profit from each of our orders... stupid you're thinking... you'll go out of business in months. To be honest, we were a little scared too... Our business plan works if we basically get our customers to order more times than they would otherwise... So how do we manage that??"

"Simple.. we do not charge you extortionate prices in the hope that you will use us more often!"