Plans for new drive-thru Costa in Milton Keynes withdrawn after objections

Plans for a new drive-thru Costa Coffee shop in a Milton Keynes town have been withdrawn after objections from the public.

Burnet Estates has retracted plans submitted back in August for the construction of an 1,800-sqft Costa Coffee shop (café) and drive-thru’ on land at 4 Osier Way, in Olney.

A new access from Osier Way and 27 parking spaces were also proposed.

Costa Coffee

But the decision to withdraw came last week.

The plans received much local pushback, some concerned with the volume of traffic entering and exiting Osier Way, making it “even more of a nightmare”.

“The placement of this coffee shop is ludicrous,” wrote one person. “It is already a busy junction trying to enter or leave Osier Way onto the A509.”

“I object to the proposed drive-thru because it will greatly increase the amount of traffic near to a busy roundabout. The projected site was originally set aside for office buildings,” wrote Thelma Shacklady.

Planning has been withdrawn

“This proposal is for an unnecessary facility that will also contribute to traffic disruption and increase the possibility of accidents on the A509,” wrote David Brown.

He added: “Such a facility will cause noise and disruption, and possible even an increase in rubbish tipping, within the local area.”

“Osier Way is a no through road that leads onto a very busy main road,” wrote Jonathan Budd. “Getting onto the road can take a long time already and this will cause even greater traffic issues, not just on Osier Way, but the main road as well which can regularly back up.”

He added: “There are plenty of coffee shops accessible to residents of Olney, so the need does not seem there for this establishment.”

Others said many children use the route to walk to school, and that it will encourage more cars parking on pavements.