A selection of restaurants in the UK offer free food on results day

Nando’s is hosting its annual ‘Results Day Dash’

Deals include free drinks, main courses and desserts

Students across the country will be celebrating the hard work they have put into revising for their upcoming exams, and will soon find out their results.

While plenty of university students have already celebrated their graduation, A Level students will find out their results on Thursday August 14 and GCSE students will find out on Thursday August 21.

To celebrate the hard work students have put into furthering their education, food and drink establishments across the UK are offering free meals to grads, GCSE, and A Level students.

Here is a list of places where students can claim free food or drink on results day.

Nando’s is hosting its annual ‘Results Day Dash’ where it is offering a free ¼ chicken or starter to both GCSE and A Level students. The offer can be redeemed when you spend over £7, and show your Student ID and results.

Bill’s is offering a free dessert to students who dine from its main menu on results day. The offer is valid only on the day you receive your results. Physical results must be shown to redeem.

Frankie & Benny’s is offering graduates to celebrate their achievement with a free main meal. The offer is available when two mains are purchased, and results must be shown to the server.

Las Iguanas are offering a free main meal to students celebrating graduation, A Level or GCSE results. To redeem a drink must be purchased and results shown.

If you are an A Level student currently applying for university, please check out our story on the best universities in the UK according to the Sunday Times here.

1 . Girl bites cheeseburger with pleasure. Woman eating hambuger, order burger for takeaway food delivery at fastfood restaurant. Results Day 2025: Where students can get free food to celebrate exam results - including GCSEs, A Levels and grads | Liubov Levytska - stock.adobe.co Photo Sales