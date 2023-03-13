Robot-themed restaurant which launched in Milton Keynes forced to close due to rising costs

Robotazia, a novel restaurant offering a sci-fi themed robot dining experience, has closed – just two years after launching in Milton Keynes' Theatre District.

The restaurant, which was popular for hosting children’s parties, featured a fleet of robots made from recycled waste which took orders and then served food at tables.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The restaurant opened its doors in Savoy Crescent on Lower Twelfth Street in August 2020, fast gaining rave reviews.

A 10ft tall 'Mike Dyson' robot was one of the many sci-fi features admired by customers

Robotazia had chosen Milton Keynes as the location for its very first Sci-Fi themed restaurant with bespoke Sci-fi fitments and backdrops for its robots.

A announcement issued by Robotazia stated: “Having battled through the pandemic of 2020 and 2021 and absorbed many losses from covid lockdowns, we are faced once again with new “significant challenges” driven by steeply rising costs, principally food and utilities, recruitment and retention issues, and a decline in revenue as a result of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have explored a number of options to safeguard the future of Robotazia, its staff and the robots, as our popularity and love has grown greatly since opening. We had begun improvements which had to be halted as our forecast increase in utilities became insurmountable.

“This brings us sadly to the conclusion.

One of Robotazia's robot waitresses

“Robotazia’s days have come to an end and the company and its venue are forced to close.

Advertisement

Advertisement