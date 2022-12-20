Shoppers at MK supermarket boost Bletchley Lions Club Christmas Food Cupboard appeal

Generous customers of Morrisons at Westgate have donated 13 large shopping trolleys of food and £550 to boost the Bletchley Lions Club Christmas appeal.

The food and money will be used by The Food Cupboard for families in need.

A spokesman for the Lions Club said: “One person donated almost a full trolley of food along with another family whose four children each had a small shopping basket with food donate.

Members of the Bletchley Lions Club have been collecting donations of food and cash at Morrisons at Westcroft

"The Lions Club would like to thank Morrisons for allowing us to collect food at their Westgate store. Both money and food donated was more than last year, so thanks to all the people who donated and members of The Lions that collected the food.”

All requests for food parcels come via Milton Keynes Council’s Children's Social Services with The Food Cupboard becoming a prime source for emergency short-term support for families in need.

The service is provided through voluntary donation, be it food, time or financial support. Two food packs including vegetarian food packs are distributed by The Food Cupboard, one which provides basic foods needed to feed a family of four for one week and one for a smaller family, single parent and baby or very young child which includes nappies and baby milk/food.