Opening hours may vary on Bank Holiday Monday 🛒

Bank Holiday Monday will take place on Monday May 5, 2025

Supermarkets may operate under reduced hours

This your guide to each UK supermarket - including Asda, Tesco and more

The next bank holiday is set to take place on Monday May 5, 2025 and many of us may be wondering what times the supermarkets will open and close on the day.

Whether you need to do a quick dash to the shops for essentials, or Monday is your designated food shop day you will need to know exactly what opening hours they are operating.

Whatever your reason for heading to your favourite supermarket on the May Bank Holiday Monday, this is your guide to the opening hours of every major UK supermarket.

Opening times may vary depending on location, so check please your local store for more information.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s will be open from 7am on Bank Holiday Monday before closing at 10pm, making it the supermarket to close the latest on the day.

Tesco

Tesco will be operating reduced hours on Bank Holiday Monday, opening at 8am and closing at 5pm. Tesco Express stores may be open later.

Asda

Asda will be open from 8am and will remain open until 5pm, at reduced hours compared to its usual opening times.

Morrisons

Morrisons will open its doors at 7am and will close at 8pm.

Lidl

Lidl will be operating the hours of 8am to 8pm in its stores.

Aldi

Aldi will be open from 8am and will close at 8pm.

M&S Food

M&S Food will be operating its Sunday hours on Bank Holiday Monday, meaning it will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Small Co-op stores will be open from 6am and will close at 11pm on Bank Holiday Monday.