Takeaway in Milton Keynes town told to make major improvements to hygiene standards

A Milton Keynes takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating, which means it requires major improvement.

Diah Cuisine, a takeaway at Unit 2c, 25 First Avenue, Bletchley, was given the score after assessment on October 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

New food hygiene ratings have also been awarded to three other Milton Keynes takeaways.

They include:

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

> Indian Curry House/Taste of Paradise MK, at Unit 3 Summerson Court, Summerson Road, Bleak Hall, Milton Keynes was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.

> Pizza Hut, at 175 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes was also given a score of three on October 17.

> Maria's Fish Bar, a takeaway at 84 The High Street, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes was given a score of three after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes 257 takeaways with ratings, 173 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The ratings and what they mean are as follows:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required.

This ratings cover handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed.