TGI Friday's

MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park, Milton Keynes, MK1 1ST | 4 Savoy Crescent, Milton Keynes, MK9 3PU
T.G.I. Fridays UK offers guests a place to relax, have a good time and catch up with friends or family (and sometimes both!). With an emphasis on fun. Try the world famous ribs, legendary burgers, tasty treats like cookie dough cheesecake or one of the famous cocktails!
0344 880 4369, 01908 200432 | www.tgifridays.co.uk
Facebook | Twitter | Instgram
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.