The 35 cosiest UK towns for a pint this Christmas - and which pubs to stop by
- Gateshead takes the top spot as the cosiest place in the UK for a pint
- The study analysed pubs with fireplaces alongside Google reviews
- Over 1,000 pubs in the UK have real fireplaces
The cosiest towns and cities for a Christmas pint have been revealed, with a North East town securing the top spot.
At Christmas, many Brits will be heading to their local pub to have a drink with loved ones.
Various areas across the UK have placed in a top 35 list of the cosiest places for a pint this Christmas, in a study which analysed pubs with fireplaces and gave each place an overall cosiness score out of 100%.
The study, which was conducted by betting website GG.co.uk found that there are over 1,000 pubs in the UK with fireplaces. To create the ranking of the cosiest UK towns and cities, GG analysed Google ratings, and pub information.
While Gateshead took the top spot, Blackburn and High Wycombe rounded off the top three.
Other areas who made it to the top ten included; Chesterfield, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Basildon, Oxford, Stockport and Maidstone.
Take a look at the full list of the top 35 cosiest areas across the UK for a pub this Christmas, as well as the number one cosy pub for you to visit in each location.
- Gateshead, Soho Tavern
- Blackburn, Spread Eagle
- High Wycombe, Wheel
- Chesterfield, Rising Sun
- Huddersfield, Shepherds Arms
- Wakefield, Osset Brewery Tap
- Basildon, White Lion
- Oxford, Three Horseshoes
- Stockport, Reasons To Be Cheerful
- Maidstone, Redstart
- Rochdale, Red Lion
- West Bromwich, Black Country Arms
- Blackpool, Eagle & Child
- Slough, Perseverance
- Cheltenham, Kemle Brewery Inn
- Preston, Tap & Vine
- Chelmsford, Galvin Green Man
- Sunderland, Coalface
- Oldham, Stalybridge Buffet Bar
- Nottingham, Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem
- Norwich, Mitre
- Newcastle upon Tyne, Old Fox
- York, Red Lion
- Bolton, House Without A Name
- Basingstoke, Hoddington Arms
- Rotherham, High House
- Mansfield, White Swan
- Middlesbrough, Oxbridge Hotel
- Derry, New Inn
- Northampton, Royal Oak
- Eastbourne, Tiger Inn
- Salford, Peveril of the Peak
- Brighton and Hove, Fallen Angel
- Dundee, Gunners Bar
- Bradford, West End
