The first month of the year is an ideal time to make some lifestyle changes.

One that many of us will be giving a go is Veganuary, which is a challenge that encourages people to follow a vegan food diet, while promoting the benefits of veganism.

If you are completely new to vegan food, you may be searching for the best places to visit to enjoy some delicious vegan dishes.

Here are 11 of the best-rated vegan-friendly cafes and restaurants in the UK, which has been decided by analysing TripAdvisor reviews.

1 . Bonoo Indian Tapas, London Bonoo Indian Tapas in Hampstead, London has a 5* rating from 3,218 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic spot with excellent service and delicious food. A good size food plates, many vegan and vegetarian options. Highly recommend!” | TripAdvisor Photo Sales

2 . Coronation Curry House, Bristol Coronation Curry House in Bristol has a 5* rating from 1,755 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic food, atmosphere and service. Accommodating for my vegan dietary requirements. Would strongly recommend to anyone that loves a classic British/Indian curry.” | TripAdvisor-BK Shane Photo Sales

3 . Offbeet Southsea, Portsmouth Offbeet Southsea in Portsmouth has a 5* rating from 102 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Inventive, absolutely delicious vegan food in a beautiful airy space. Tasty, considered combinations of healthy ingredients, beautifully presented. Such a find - shame it’s 70-odd miles away from home, but I’ll be back - it’s that good!” | TripAdvisor Photo Sales

4 . Indian Cafe Racer, Birmingham Indian Cafe Racer in Birmingham has a 5* rating from 449 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This was by far the best Indian meal I have ever had. The flavours were unspeakable. The service was excellent and the staff also excellent as was the atmosphere. I would recommend this restaurant to anyone.” | TripAdvisor Photo Sales