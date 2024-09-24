The British Pub finds the going tough
More than 2 pubs a day close their doors due to insolvency. Many will re-open but worryingly Britain has lost 185 pubs for good in the last 12 months according to the Campaign For Real Ale. Some of these have been converted to restaurants or cafes and others have been demolished for housing. In some cases local communities have come together to save their pub and CAMRA is on hand at branch level to assist in this process if the community reaches out.
Meanwhile, CAMRA has launched its annual Good Beer Guide for 2025 this week and fifteen pubs in the Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch have gained entries. The criteria on which they achieve this status is based on quality of the real ale they serve but also on customer service and interior decoration. The local branch held an event at the Bell and Bear in Emberton to launch the guide.
The pubs and clubs that have been listed are as follows:
Station Tavern, Woburn Sands
Nags Head, Great Linford
MK Biergarten, Wolverton
Ship Ashore, Willen
Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton
Ousebank House, Newport Pagnell
Green Man, Mursley
Mitre, Buckingham
Stratton Arms, Turweston
Bell and Bear, Emberton
Frog and Nightgown, Newport Pagnell
Conservative Club, Stony Stratford
Victoria Inn, Bradwell Village
The Lamb, Stoke Goldington
Blackened Sun, Stacey Bushes
