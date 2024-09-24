The British Pub finds the going tough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain has lost 185 pubs in the last 12 months

More than 2 pubs a day close their doors due to insolvency. Many will re-open but worryingly Britain has lost 185 pubs for good in the last 12 months according to the Campaign For Real Ale. Some of these have been converted to restaurants or cafes and others have been demolished for housing. In some cases local communities have come together to save their pub and CAMRA is on hand at branch level to assist in this process if the community reaches out.

Meanwhile, CAMRA has launched its annual Good Beer Guide for 2025 this week and fifteen pubs in the Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch have gained entries. The criteria on which they achieve this status is based on quality of the real ale they serve but also on customer service and interior decoration. The local branch held an event at the Bell and Bear in Emberton to launch the guide.

The pubs and clubs that have been listed are as follows:

The Victoria in Bradwell Village, local Pub of the Year and now listed in the 2025 Good Beer Guide

Station Tavern, Woburn Sands

Nags Head, Great Linford

MK Biergarten, Wolverton

Ship Ashore, Willen

Wheatsheaf, Maids Moreton

Ousebank House, Newport Pagnell

Green Man, Mursley

Mitre, Buckingham

Stratton Arms, Turweston

Bell and Bear, Emberton

Frog and Nightgown, Newport Pagnell

Conservative Club, Stony Stratford

Victoria Inn, Bradwell Village

The Lamb, Stoke Goldington

Blackened Sun, Stacey Bushes