The Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards are back and ready to serve success

Events and PR, known for their widely credited SME Business Awards, National Business Women’s Awards and National Building and Construction Awards have announced the return of the beloved Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards for 2024. After last running in 2016 they have been revamped with a variety of new categories to celebrate the success of hospitality businesses after the challenges the last couple of years have posed.
By Nia GallimoreContributor
Published 4th Apr 2024, 18:59 BST
“Now more than ever, we need to support our restaurants, pubs, farm shops, butchers and many more. We aim to celebrate their resilience, showcase their skill and affirm their status within the county.” commented Awards Director, Damian Cummins.

This year’s categories include newcomers such as

- Best Street Eats and Bevs

Past Winners of the Food and Drink Awards

- Café or Tearoom of the Year

- Brewery of the Year

- Restaurant of the Year

- Best Artisan Bakery

- Top Local Pub

- Best Newcomer

And many more.

These awards call upon the public to nominate their favourite hospitality businesses to bring light to the exciting and diverse range in Buckinghamshire. The nominations are now open so people are encouraged to think of eateries that amaze, bakers that astound, pubs that hold special memories and so much more.

You can nominate one company per category, just visit go www.bfda.co.uk

