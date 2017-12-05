3 Well Street, Aylesbury, MK18 1EW
Cool and contemporary with a modern British menu, The Garage is located in The Hidden Quarter of Buckingham in Well Street. Whether on business or with friends they promise you great food, great wines, beers and cocktails and great service. They use seasonal ingredients, sourced locally and match them with a passion for exciting innovative dishes on a menu that is always evolving.
01280 832300 | www.wellstgarage.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.