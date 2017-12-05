20 High Street, Stoke Goldington, Milton Keynes, MK16 8NR
A warm and cozy pub that boasts an intimate bar area, large separate restaurant, less formal dining room and large manicured garden with separate stage area for outside music events. Menus focus on serving great traditional home cooked food using local seasonal produce. They pride themselves on the quality of ingredients and they source our produce from local suppliers.
01908 551233 | www.thelambatstokegoldington.co.uk
