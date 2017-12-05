Search

The Nags Head

The Nags Head: 30 High Street, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, MK14 5AX
The Nags Head: 30 High Street, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, MK14 5AX

30 High Street, Great Linford, Milton Keynes, MK14 5AX

This 15th Century "olde worlde" thatched cottage has original beams, low ceilings and two real fireplaces. It is very popular at lunchtime and in the evenings especially for its English traditional kitchen, great atmosphere, excellent service and friendly staff. Food from the varied main menu can be eaten in the lounge, bar area or in the beer garden.

01908 607449 | www.nagsheadmk.com