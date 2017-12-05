Main Street, Adstock, MK18 2JN
A countryside gastro-pub, which offers its customers a unique blend of high quality dining hosted in a relaxed and comfortable environment. The Old Thatched Inn dates back to 1702 and combines this heritage with a menu that fuses the freshest seasonal ingredients cooked with emphasis on taste, with modern presentation.
01296 712584 | www.theoldthatchedinn.co.uk
