Search

The Old Thatched Inn

The Old Thatched Inn: Main Street, Adstock, MK18 2JN
The Old Thatched Inn: Main Street, Adstock, MK18 2JN

Main Street, Adstock, MK18 2JN

A countryside gastro-pub, which offers its customers a unique blend of high quality dining hosted in a relaxed and comfortable environment. The Old Thatched Inn dates back to 1702 and combines this heritage with a menu that fuses the freshest seasonal ingredients cooked with emphasis on taste, with modern presentation.

01296 712584 | www.theoldthatchedinn.co.uk
Facebook | Twitter