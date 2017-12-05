The Three Trees

144 Buckingham Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 5JB
Head chef Arthur has prepared a menu of classic, home cooked British food from fresh, wherever possible, locally sourced ingredients. The front of house team brings individuality, personality and style to table service making your dining experience memorable. Whether you are looking for an intimate meal for two or a private dining area for a group celebration, they are delighted to be able to help.
01908 366816 | www.greatbritishinn.co.uk
