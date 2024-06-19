The top 10 vegan and veggie-friendly restaurants to visit in Milton Keynes
While eating green is becoming a healthier and eco choice for many, there’s no need to compromise on foodie adventures in Milton Keynes.
The below top 10 ranking, courtesy of veggie review site Happy Cow, shows the city does not disappoint, with choice venues serving up meat-free dishes across a variety of cuisines.
- Veggie World, Bletchley: You can’t go wrong when it’s in the title which is probably why this all-veggie Chinese takeaway has bagged the top spot. The menu offers up all the your takeaway favourites including mock meat options to ensure you don’t miss out.
- Akaska, Midsummer Boulevard: While not all veggie, this Japanese gem offers vegan options including tofu, sushi and rice and noodle dishes so v folk can enjoy a hearty FOMO-free meal.
- All Bar One, Midsummer Boulevard: This city-bar chain comes with an extensive menu for all tastes, perfect for the vegan or omnivore in your life.
- Ask Italian, Eagle Walk: Plant-powered folk need not miss out at this popular Italian chain. Its vegan cheese option means pizza is not off the menu, along with pasta, breads, salads and even a chocolate torte in case you have room!
- Banana Tree, Holkham Walk: This pan-Asian takeaway offers an extensive menu with vegan options par for the course. But its desserts including coconut pancakes, rice pudding and chocolate fondant make this eatery a real vegan winner.
- Bollywood Junction UK, Old Brook: This Bollywood dream does not disappoint with its array of traditional Indian dishes including daal with soya chunks and vegetable jalfrezi.
- BrewDog, Midsummer Boulevard: The Scottish-born brew chain offers an impressive choice of traditional pub fare for veggie folk. More importantly, most of the beers are animal-friendly.
- Browns, Midsummer Boulevard: This cocktail bar shows creativity across the board with its innovative twists on a number of veggies from beetroot hash to coronation cauliflower.
- Camphill Café, Camphill Community: This broadly veggie venue is a hidden gem where veg is grown fresh on site, resulting in hearty dishes including a daily soup and main.
- Cosy Club, Silbury Boulevard: As well as ambience, this art-deco inspired pub chain has a bumper vegan menu including breakfast, brunch and mains, making it the perfect all-rounder.