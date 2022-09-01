News you can trust since 1981

The Two Brewers and three other Milton Keynes establishments handed new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 5:30 pm

They include:

> Captain Ridley's Shooting Party, a pub, bar or nightclub at 183 Queensway, Bletchley, which was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.

> Subway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Milton Keynes Hospital, Standing Way, Eaglestone, was also given a score of four on July 27.

> The Two Brewers, a pub, bar or nightclub at 34 High Street, Olney, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

> And Capadocia 2, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-4 Market Place, Olney, was given a score of four on July 26.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Any queries about individual businesses should be directed to the appropriate local authority.

