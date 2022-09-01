The Two Brewers and three other Milton Keynes establishments handed new food hygiene ratings

They include:

> Captain Ridley's Shooting Party, a pub, bar or nightclub at 183 Queensway, Bletchley, which was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.

> Subway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Milton Keynes Hospital, Standing Way, Eaglestone, was also given a score of four on July 27.

A food hygiene rating poster will be displayed at the premises

> The Two Brewers, a pub, bar or nightclub at 34 High Street, Olney, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

> And Capadocia 2, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-4 Market Place, Olney, was given a score of four on July 26.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.