The Wavendon Arms

2 Newport Road, Milton Keynes, MK17 8LJ
The menu features a superb selection of dishes using quality seasonal ingredients that will be freshly prepared daily. The expertly crafted menu will excite every palate and is inspired by the desire for traditional pub food with a modern twist. Whether you fancy beautifully cooked fish, a fresh summer salad, a hearty Sunday roast or an indulgent summer pudding, we're serving fresh new flavours, and some comfort food classics.
01908 584277 | www.thewavendonarms.co.uk
