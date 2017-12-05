The White Lion at Wicken

7 Deanshanger Road, Wicken, Milton Keynes, MK19 6BS
Home cooked food and real ales. Party bookings and functions arranged. Live music can be booked. Serves lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee.
01908 307254
7 Deanshanger Road, Wicken, Milton Keynes, MK19 6BS
Home cooked food and real ales. Party bookings and functions arranged. Live music can be booked. Serves lunch, dinner, drinks and coffee.
01908 307254
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.