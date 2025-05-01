Three Milton Keynes restaurants are given new food hygiene ratings
Locanda Gabriella in Stanley Court, Olney, has been handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 26.
And Shake a Shake, a takeaway in the Xscape Building at Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes was also also given a score of three following an inspection on the same day.
The three out of five means standards and hygiene are “generally satisfactory”.
Meanwhile, The Old Mill Tandoori in Newton Blossomville has been given a score of four after an assessment on March 25.
Of Milton Keynes's 497 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 372 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
