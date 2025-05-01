Three Milton Keynes restaurants are given new food hygiene ratings

By Sally Murrer
Published 1st May 2025, 13:01 BST
Food hygiene inspectors have scrutinised three city restaurants and given them new ratings.

Locanda Gabriella in Stanley Court, Olney, has been handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 26.

And Shake a Shake, a takeaway in the Xscape Building at Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes was also also given a score of three following an inspection on the same day.

The three out of five means standards and hygiene are “generally satisfactory”.

The Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme for restaurants and eateries

Meanwhile, The Old Mill Tandoori in Newton Blossomville has been given a score of four after an assessment on March 25.

Of Milton Keynes's 497 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 372 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

