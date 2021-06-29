Three Milton Keynes takeaways shortlisted for new national awards

Three businesses from Milton Keynes have been shortlisted for recognition at the first ever Turkish Food Awards.

Atesh Grill x Bar, Enfes Turkish Restaurant and Pasha Turkish Grill all made it to the semi-final stage the Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards.

An event spokesperson says that takeaways were rewarded that showcased: excellence, craft and great taste.

Atesh Grill x Bar

Event organisers say they are looking to recognise the most delicious meals, the most talented chefs and the most highly skilled service staff in the business.

Currently, 400 guests are set to attend the ceremony, including Cabinet ministers and Shadow Cabinet members.

The winners will be decided via a national public vote.

The categories range from Best Newcomer to Kebab Van of the Year and Customer Satisfaction. In total,16 awards will be given to celebrate the best Turkish restaurants across the UK.

Sezgin Aydin, spokesperson for the TURTA awards, commented: "There are an ever-growing number of fantastic Turkish restaurants and takeaways in the UK, and this popular cuisine is only on the rise.

"It offers culinary delights that balance an indulgent night out with healthy choices using fresh, quality ingredients. The British Turkish eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries this year.

"The past year has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector, getting to the semi finals is a real achievement and all outlets should be proud."

The full list of finalists is available on the TURTA website here.