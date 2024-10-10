Top 10 pubs in Milton Keynes according to Trip Advisor ranking
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In fact, there are barely enough Fridays in a lifetime to experience the city’s abundant pub culture.
That said, we’ve taken the liberty of compiling a top 10 list, courtesy of Trip Advisor’s ratings, based on a combination of its popularity index and overall ratings.
You’re welcome.
1. Lakeside – Pub and Grill, Willen Lakeside Park
Like all good pubs, the Lakeside is praised particularly for its ambience as well as its scenic views, with al fresco dining available or a window seat offering a view from the cosy interior. Food is often described as value for money by punters as well as good quality. The popular pub also bagged a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award this year to boot.
2. Warbler on the Wharf, at Campbell Wharf Marina
Its marina location makes for charming views while indoors the pub is known for its elegant décor. The food is described as ‘typical pub grub’ while staff are often described as ‘pleasant’ and ‘attentive’. Such high praise has earned the pub a Travellers’ Choice award.
3. Ye Olde Swan, Woughton on the Green
The Woughton on the Green pub is surrounded by parks and is noted for its its charming atmosphere seeped in history dating back to Tudor times, as well as its diverse menu, including vegan options. It also holds a coveted Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice award.
4. The Plough, Simpson Village
The gastropub in Simpson Village boasts a cosy bar and a private ‘snug’ area. Staff are praised for attentiveness and for being welcoming even during peak times. Need we say it, the pub also lays claim to a Travellers’ Choice award.
5. Veeno, Milton Keynes Central
While more bar than pub, Veeno has clinched its spot in the top five for its charming ambience with its semi-circle booths and barrel table tops adding to the enchantment.
The Italian wine bar, in the heart of Milton Keynes Central, serves up authentic wine, food and light bites, perfect for a special occasion or wine-dining experience.
6. The Cock in Stony Stratford High Street
The Cock, owned by the Greene King Inn chain, doubles as a hotel and is a former 15th century coaching inn. It is rated for its food, friendliness and period ambience.
7.The Chester Arms, Chicheley
The village pub is known for its wide selection of ales and beers, with many punters praising its vast menu and well presented food. Several comment positively on a choice of vegan and gluten free options, making it another ‘Travellers’ Choice’.
8. Caldecotte Pub and Grill, Bletcham Way
The pub in Bletcham Way specialises in chargrilled fare while its picturesque location and impressive views over the lake earns it an impressive patronage. Like most on this list, the pub boasts a Travellers’ Choice award.
9. The Cross Keys, Woolstone
The idyllic thatched roof pub takes the penultimate top 10 spot. It is noted for its fast service and tasty menu offerings, earning it a Travellers’ Choice award.
10. The Barge, Woolstone
The Barge is floating boats at number 10 with its characterful interior set against against a scenic backdrop.
The country pub is idyllic for winter with its roaring fire and rustic features, with traditional British fodder complemented by a range of seasonal cocktails if desired. And, you guessed it, the pub also holds a Travellers’ Choice award.