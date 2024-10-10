Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s no secret that Milton Keynes residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to pubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, there are barely enough Fridays in a lifetime to experience the city’s abundant pub culture.

That said, we’ve taken the liberty of compiling a top 10 list, courtesy of Trip Advisor’s ratings, based on a combination of its popularity index and overall ratings.

You’re welcome.

The Lakeside takes the top spot. Image: Management/ Trip Advisor

1. Lakeside – Pub and Grill, Willen Lakeside Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like all good pubs, the Lakeside is praised particularly for its ambience as well as its scenic views, with al fresco dining available or a window seat offering a view from the cosy interior. Food is often described as value for money by punters as well as good quality. The popular pub also bagged a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award this year to boot.

2. Warbler on the Wharf, at Campbell Wharf Marina

Its marina location makes for charming views while indoors the pub is known for its elegant décor. The food is described as ‘typical pub grub’ while staff are often described as ‘pleasant’ and ‘attentive’. Such high praise has earned the pub a Travellers’ Choice award.

3. Ye Olde Swan, Woughton on the Green

The Woughton on the Green pub is surrounded by parks and is noted for its its charming atmosphere seeped in history dating back to Tudor times, as well as its diverse menu, including vegan options. It also holds a coveted Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice award.

4. The Plough, Simpson Village

The gastropub in Simpson Village boasts a cosy bar and a private ‘snug’ area. Staff are praised for attentiveness and for being welcoming even during peak times. Need we say it, the pub also lays claim to a Travellers’ Choice award.

5. Veeno, Milton Keynes Central

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While more bar than pub, Veeno has clinched its spot in the top five for its charming ambience with its semi-circle booths and barrel table tops adding to the enchantment.

The Italian wine bar, in the heart of Milton Keynes Central, serves up authentic wine, food and light bites, perfect for a special occasion or wine-dining experience.

6. The Cock in Stony Stratford High Street

The Cock, owned by the Greene King Inn chain, doubles as a hotel and is a former 15th century coaching inn. It is rated for its food, friendliness and period ambience.

7.The Chester Arms, Chicheley

The village pub is known for its wide selection of ales and beers, with many punters praising its vast menu and well presented food. Several comment positively on a choice of vegan and gluten free options, making it another ‘Travellers’ Choice’.

8. Caldecotte Pub and Grill, Bletcham Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub in Bletcham Way specialises in chargrilled fare while its picturesque location and impressive views over the lake earns it an impressive patronage. Like most on this list, the pub boasts a Travellers’ Choice award.

9. The Cross Keys, Woolstone

The idyllic thatched roof pub takes the penultimate top 10 spot. It is noted for its fast service and tasty menu offerings, earning it a Travellers’ Choice award.

10. The Barge, Woolstone

The Barge is floating boats at number 10 with its characterful interior set against against a scenic backdrop.

The country pub is idyllic for winter with its roaring fire and rustic features, with traditional British fodder complemented by a range of seasonal cocktails if desired. And, you guessed it, the pub also holds a Travellers’ Choice award.