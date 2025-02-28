There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.
From Marlow to Beaconsfield here are the most booked restaurants in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire according to OpenTable.
1. The Ivy Marlow Garden, Marlow
The Ivy Marlow Garden in Marlow has a 4.5* rating from 10,186 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “That was an amazing lunch today at the Ivy Marlow Garden. The food was incredible and great drinks as well.” | OpenTable
2. Bill’s Restaurant, Milton Keynes
Bill’s Restaurant in Milton Keynes has a 4.3* rating from 20 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “The food was delicious. I was very impressed with the gluten free menu. All the staff were friendly and knowledgeable. Such a lovely lunch time date with the husband.” | OpenTable
3. Cote Brassiere, Marlow
Cote Brassiere in Marlow has a 4.6* rating from 131 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Côte provides decent food at fair prices - and today was no different. Plus, as always, the service was efficient and friendly.” | OpenTable
4. Piccolino, Marlow
Piccolino in Marlow has a 4.3* rating from 248 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Great location in the Marlow high street. Nice and warm inside the restaurant. Staff was very polite and professional. Food was amazing from the olives to the dessert and cocktails, food is full of flavour and high quality. Definitely going back.” | OpenTable
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.