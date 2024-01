Four others also rated either good or satisfactory

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

> Rated 5: Friends of Milton Keynes Hospital & Community at Mk General Hospital, Standing Way, Eaglestone, rated on January 16

> Rated 5: Enfes Turkish Restaurant at 9 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on January 5

> Rated 5: Radish at Penny House (Retirement Living), Lavendon Road, Olney, rated on December 22

> Rated 5: Really Awesome Coffee at Pinnacle Building, 150 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, rated on December 20

> Rated 5: The Little Coffee Pot at 7 Market Place, Olney, rated on December 19

> Rated 5: Akasaka at 466 Exchange House Cbx1, Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, rated on December 18

> Rated 5: The Grumpy Cook at The Pavilion, Linceslade Grove, Loughton, rated on December 18

> Rated 5: Teapots at 31 High Street South, Olney, rated on December 11

> Rated 5: Sweet Cafe MK at L54 Bletchley Business Campus Ltd, Barton Road, Bletchley; rated on December 8

> Rated 4: Bollywood Junction Ltd also Trading as Sweet Affaire at 1 And 3, Duckworth Court, Oldbrook; rated on November 30

> Rated 3: Kokoro Sushi & Bento at Unit 18 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, rated on November 29

Four ratings were handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

> Rated 5: The Swan Inn and Bistro at 12 High Street South, Olney, rated on January 16

> Rated 5: The Two Brewers at 34 High Street, Olney, rated on January 16

> Rated 5: The Red Lion at 11 Lock View Lane, Bletchley, rated on December 8

> Rated 3: The Cross Keys at 34 Newport Road, Woolstone, Milton Keynes; rated on December 5

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

> Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri at Unit 18, 27 North Tenth Street, Central Milton Keynes, rated on January 17

> Rated 5: Jasmine Cottage at 3 Fountain Court, 16-18 Fountain Court, High Street, Olney; rated on January 15

> Rated 5: Panzini Restaurants & Bar at 3b Chandos Place, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on January 9

> Rated 5: Willen Take Away at 11 Granville Square, Willen, Milton Keynes; rated on January 9

> Rated 5: Ash's Fish & Chicken at 31 Singleton Drive, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes; rated on December 20

> Rated 5: TDC (Tandoori Desi Chai) at Unit 1, 12 Secklow Gate West, Central Milton Keynes, rated on December 15

> Rated 5: Best Stony kebab House at 5 Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford, rated on December 13

> Rated 5: Red Jalapeno/Habb Shawarma at 16a Garrick Walk, Central Milton Keynes, rated on December 13

> Rated 4: Krispy Foods at 9 Melrose Avenue, Bletchley, rated on December 8.

The food hygiene ratings scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary