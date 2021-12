Top new food hygiene ratings handed to 30 Milton Keynes eateries

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

> Rated 5: Pret A Manger at 1 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on November 29

> Rated 5: Harvester at Opal Drive, Fox Milne, Milton Keynes; rated on November 26

> Rated 5: Ball Corporation (Sodexo Food Services) at 8 Northfield Drive, Northfield, Milton Keynes; rated on November 24

> Rated 5: House of Chicken at 200 Whaddon Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on November 24

> Rated 5: Giffard Park Public House at The Giffard Park, Broadway Avenue, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes; rated on November 23

> Rated 5: Kassia at 50 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on November 18

> Rated 5: Wolverton House at Stratford Road, Wolverton Mill, Milton Keynes; rated on November 16

> Rated 5: Moshi Global T/A Tech Haus at Unit 28 Lloyds Court, North Tenth Street, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 10

> Rated 5: Talk N Tikka at 164 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on November 10

> Rated 5: Roman Park Residents Club at 1 Constantine Way, Bancroft Park, Milton Keynes; rated on November 9

> Rated 5: The Whisk Kitchen & Bar Ltd at 51a High Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes; rated on November 9

> Rated 5: Deloitte (Compass Group UK & Ireland Limited) at The Pinnacle, 150-170 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 8

> Rated 5: Yo! Sushi at Queens Court, Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 4

> Rated 5: Harvester Pub & Restaurant at Fountain Harvester, London Road, Loughton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Rice the Sushi Bar at 9 Knebworth Gate, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes; rated on November 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

> Rated 5: Tawny Owl at Fyfield Barrow, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes; rated on November 24

> Rated 5: Furzton Lake Public House at Premier Lodge At Furzton Lake, Shirwell Crescent, Furzton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 23

> Rated 5: The Kensington at Kensington Drive, Great Holm, Milton Keynes; rated on November 2

Takeaways

Plus 12 ratings for takeaways:

> Rated 5: Fodni at MK10; rated on November 29

> Rated 5: Thai Home Cooking at The Old Granary Brooklands Farm, Newport Road, Broughton, Milton Keynes; rated on November 29

> Rated 5: S Deen Kebabish at 2 Chandos Place, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on November 24

> Rated 5: The Game Changer Kitchen at 1-3 Knebworth Gate, Giffard Park, Milton Keynes; rated on November 24

> Rated 5: New Hong Kong at 22 Winfold Lane, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes; rated on November 23

> Rated 5: Dragon Bay at 26a Darin Court, Crownhill, Milton Keynes; rated on November 18

> Rated 5: Mniam Mniam at Milton Keynes Market, Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on November 11

> Rated 5: Favorite Chicken & Ribs at 1 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes; rated on November 10

> Rated 5: Subway at 25 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes; rated on November 10

> Rated 5: Cake Inn at Unit 14c Lloyd'S Court, North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes; rated on November 8

> Rated 5: MK Pizza 4 U at 22 Barton Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on October 5